Dr. Jon Posey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Posey, MD
Dr. Jon Posey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Posey works at
Dr. Posey's Office Locations
Urologic499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste A1, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 432-0700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- North Mississippi Health Services
- North Mississippi Medical Center - Iuka
- North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot even express how thankful I am for this man. And the entire staff, nurse Shana Autry specifically! Had the stone from Oct 1st - Oct 14th. After going into the New Albany ER.. not once.. but twice.. for a lodged 6 mm kidney stone and UNBEARABLE pain.. also turning into a UTI. I followed up with Brent Harden Urologists, office in New Albany and Oxford. He told me I could schedule the surgery as an elective within 4 WEEKS, or if I built up an infection, could not hold food or water down due to pain, then he would consider it an emergency. Dr. Posey showed my husband and I SO MUCH CARE, and immediately told me we could be getting the stone out TODAY. Also gave me information on a specialists to help me control the stones. From the minute we stepped into the office from when I was being discharged from surgery.. only 7 hours. AS A WALK IN! So extremely thankful. Will be sending everybody I know in need of a urologist your way sir! THANK YOU!
About Dr. Jon Posey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1013917103
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posey works at
Dr. Posey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Posey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posey.
