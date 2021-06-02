Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radnothy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO
Overview of Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO
Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Dr. Radnothy's Office Locations
Radnothy / Perry Orthopaedic Center2051 Mayo Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 343-2171Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Florida Hospital Lady Lake Office8575 NE 138th Ln, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 750-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr RADNOTHY is an outstanding orthopedic surgeon. He is extremely knowledgeable and very kind and informative. His support staff is also outstanding, making a great team.
About Dr. Jon Radnothy, DO
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oral Roberts U
- Orthopedic Surgery
