Dr. Jon Rast, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Rast, MD
Dr. Jon Rast, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Rast's Office Locations
Associated Plastic Surgeons11501 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 372-6359
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rast is a caring and talented doctor, it really shows in his surgeries. I am 64 years old, and had a breast reduction and a modified tummy tuck, and my outcome is beautiful! You can’t go wrong with this amazing doctor!
About Dr. Jon Rast, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1659370922
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute
- Louisiana State University|Medical University of South Carolina
- University of Texas - Southwestern Medical Center|University of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
