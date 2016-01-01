See All Orthodontists in Grants Pass, OR
Dr. Jon Robinson, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (721)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jon Robinson, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Grants Pass, OR. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHSU and is affiliated with Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Dr. Robinson works at Robinson Orthodontics in Grants Pass, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rogue Dental Sleep Solutions LLC
    124 NE Evelyn Ave Ste B, Grants Pass, OR 97526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 361-3923

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Crooked Teeth
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Crooked Teeth

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 721 ratings
    Patient Ratings (721)
    5 Star
    (680)
    4 Star
    (31)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jon Robinson, DMD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHSU
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Robinson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Robinson Orthodontics in Grants Pass, OR. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    721 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

