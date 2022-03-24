See All Plastic Surgeons in Plantation, FL
Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (15)
Map Pin Small Plantation, FL
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO

Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.

Dr. Rosenthal works at Ent and Allergy Associates of Florida LLC in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations

    Ent and Allergy Associates of Florida LLC
    220 SW 84th Ave Ste 101, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 236-5199
    ENT and Allergy in Coral Springs
    3100 Coral Hills Dr Ste 307, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 796-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Excision of Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 24, 2022
    Dr Rosenthal is a good man and an excellent doctor. He listened carefully when I was describing my symptoms and asked the right questions that helped him zero in on what was going on with me. He examined me and quickly diagnosed what the situation was. He then treated me and instantly took care of the problem. I'm extremely grateful and pleased to have him as my ENT. I strongly recommend Dr. Rosenthal.
    Marcos Gorfinkel — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831183581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Rosenthal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

