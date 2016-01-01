See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Rosnes works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Ardmore in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Ardmore
    1806 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 385-2289

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Fetal Disorders Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosnes?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosnes to family and friends

    Dr. Rosnes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosnes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1780642223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Mc
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Rosnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosnes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosnes works at Novant Health Maternal-Fetal Medicine - Ardmore in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rosnes’s profile.

    Dr. Rosnes has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosnes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.