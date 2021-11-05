Overview

Dr. Jon Rosser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Rosser works at Alabama Colon & Rectal Institute in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anal Fissure and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.