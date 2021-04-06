Dr. Jon Sattler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Sattler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Sattler, MD
Dr. Jon Sattler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from University Of Florida Medical School.
Dr. Sattler works at
Dr. Sattler's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Center of Glendora412 W Carroll Ave Ste 103, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-0900
- 2 281 E Colorado Blvd Unit 790, Pasadena, CA 91102 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sattler?
My consultant was amazing. I took a Friend with me that said after it was over "if I didn't have my boobs done already I would go to him. I like him." He made "us" feel comfortable he answered all of my questions. Day of surgery I was nervous, I had 6 girls waiting in the waiting room for me. I was in and out like a happy meal. I love Dr. Sattlers work I recommend him to all of my friends and anyone that asks me where I get my boobs done. He is funny, he is a gentleman and he is honest. I appreciate him. He changed my life I owe it to him. For sure!
About Dr. Jon Sattler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- Emory University
- University Of Florida Medical School
- Florida State University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sattler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sattler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sattler works at
Dr. Sattler speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.