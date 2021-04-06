See All Plastic Surgeons in Glendora, CA
Dr. Jon Sattler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jon Sattler, MD

Dr. Jon Sattler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from University Of Florida Medical School.

Dr. Sattler works at Plastic Surgery Center of Glendora - Jon I Sattler, MD in Glendora, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sattler's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgery Center of Glendora
    412 W Carroll Ave Ste 103, Glendora, CA 91741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 335-0900
    281 E Colorado Blvd Unit 790, Pasadena, CA 91102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Cosmetic Conditions
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jon Sattler, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1326263575
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Med Coll Ohio
Internship
  • Emory University
Medical Education
  • University Of Florida Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • Florida State University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jon Sattler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sattler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sattler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sattler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sattler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sattler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sattler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sattler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

