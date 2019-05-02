Dr. Jon Schellack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schellack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Schellack, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Schellack, MD
Dr. Jon Schellack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Schellack works at
Dr. Schellack's Office Locations
-
1
Jon V Schellack MD Apmc8585 Picardy Ave Ste 310, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 767-5479
-
2
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schellack?
Great surgeon! The best in vascular surgery. A true man that is blessed by the hands of God to preform his work in peoples lives.
About Dr. Jon Schellack, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1780675736
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schellack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schellack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schellack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schellack works at
Dr. Schellack has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schellack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schellack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schellack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schellack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schellack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.