Overview of Dr. Jon Schellack, MD

Dr. Jon Schellack, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Schellack works at Vascular Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.