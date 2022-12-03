Overview

Dr. Jon Schram, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Schram works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - Zeeland in Zeeland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.