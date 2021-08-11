See All Plastic Surgeons in Naples, FL
Dr. Jon Strohmeyer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (15)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Strohmeyer, MD

Dr. Jon Strohmeyer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Strohmeyer works at Jon F Strohmeyer MD PA in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strohmeyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jon F Strohmeyer MD PA
    702 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr. Jon was very thorough and thoughtful with his recommendations for my facelift. His staff is so friendly, caring and concerned about your welfare throughout the entire process. My follow up visits with Dr. Jon were informative and very helpful with my healing process. I am thrilled with the results! Thank you Dr. Jon!!
    Jan — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jon Strohmeyer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indian River Medical Center
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Strohmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strohmeyer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strohmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strohmeyer works at Jon F Strohmeyer MD PA in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Strohmeyer’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohmeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strohmeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strohmeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

