Dr. Jon Tippin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Tippin, MD
Dr. Jon Tippin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tippin works at
Dr. Tippin's Office Locations
University of Iowa Children's Hospital200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 356-1616
Specialty Care214 Centerview Dr Ste 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 345-6833
Surgical Monitoring Associates LLC3 Maryland Farms Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 345-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Jon Tippin, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1073595880
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Oregon U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Tippin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tippin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
