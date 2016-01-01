Overview of Dr. Jon Tippin, MD

Dr. Jon Tippin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tippin works at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.