Dr. Jon Tippin, MD

Neurology
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Tippin, MD

Dr. Jon Tippin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Iowa City, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Oregon U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tippin works at UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITAL in Iowa City, IA with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tippin's Office Locations

    University of Iowa Children's Hospital
    200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (319) 356-1616
    Specialty Care
    214 Centerview Dr Ste 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 345-6833
    Surgical Monitoring Associates LLC
    3 Maryland Farms Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 345-5400

Hospital Affiliations
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Treatment frequency



Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Dr. Jon Tippin, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073595880
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
    • Oregon U, School of Medicine
    • Neurology
