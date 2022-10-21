Dr. Traxler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Traxler, MD
Dr. Jon Traxler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Hansbrough, Peters, Traxler & Scallan Medical Association, Inc.8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2121, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 767-7200
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- 3 155 Del Orleans Ave Ste A, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Directions (225) 243-4211
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Traxler has been our health care specialist for several years. Dr. Traxler takes time to discuss health issues and offers sound professional advice. Dr. Traxler is personable and shows he cares for his patients.
- La State University School Of Med
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Traxler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traxler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traxler has seen patients for Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traxler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traxler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traxler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.