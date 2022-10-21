Overview of Dr. Jon Traxler, MD

Dr. Jon Traxler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Traxler works at Louisiana Ear Nose Throat & Sinus in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis and Acute Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.