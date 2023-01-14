Overview of Dr. Jon Uggen, DO

Dr. Jon Uggen, DO is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Midwestern University/Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Uggen works at MD West ONE, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.