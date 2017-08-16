Overview of Dr. Jon Uyesaka, MD

Dr. Jon Uyesaka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Marian Regional Medical Center and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Uyesaka works at SANTA BARBARA INTERNAL MED GRP in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.