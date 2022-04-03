Dr. Vanderweele has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Vanderweele, DO
Dr. Jon Vanderweele, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jamestown, NY.
Jamestown Area Medical Associates Llp15 S Main St Ste 300, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 488-1877
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Womans Christian Association207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Directions (716) 487-0141
- UPMC Chautauqua
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Excellent caring physician. He had great bedside manners, a sense of humor, and quickly got me in for care. His staff has been very friendly to me and there was nothing I’d change about my experience. He quickly identified my issue, after months of other Care providers not figuring it out. I now have hope to get past this and will recommend his office to anyone.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1598737801
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
