Dr. Jon Velasco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velasco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Velasco, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Velasco, MD
Dr. Jon Velasco, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Velasco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Velasco's Office Locations
-
1
Bach & Godofsky Infectious Disease6010 Pointe West Blvd, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-8073
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velasco?
About Dr. Jon Velasco, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1417342817
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
- Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velasco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velasco works at
Dr. Velasco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velasco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.