Dr. Jon Voss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Voss, MD
Dr. Jon Voss, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Voss works at
Dr. Voss' Office Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care Gynecology1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-0363
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
100% recommend Dr. Voss, he delivered my two boys and did my tubal. I’ll continue to see him for as long as he practices.
About Dr. Jon Voss, MD
- Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1922098177
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voss works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.
