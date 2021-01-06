See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jon Voss, MD

Gynecology
3.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Voss, MD

Dr. Jon Voss, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.

Dr. Voss works at Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care Gynecology in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care Gynecology
    1780 Nicholasville Rd Ste 101, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-0363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 06, 2021
    100% recommend Dr. Voss, he delivered my two boys and did my tubal. I’ll continue to see him for as long as he practices.
    Ashlee — Jan 06, 2021
    About Dr. Jon Voss, MD

    • Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922098177
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Voss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voss works at Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care Gynecology in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Voss’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Voss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

