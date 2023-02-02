Overview

Dr. Jon Walker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Ohio Gastroenterology Group Inc in Pickerington, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.