Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jon Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Walker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pickerington, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Endoscopy Center LLC1025 Refugee Rd, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
2
Ohio Gastroenterology Group3400 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
3
Dublin Office6670 Perimeter Dr Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 754-5500
-
4
Ohiohealth Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-5000Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
The procedure went very smoothly. The checkin process was prompt and easy. The nurses were skilled and personable. Dr. Walker has excellent bedside manner and he is very knowledgeable. He makes the procedure easy.
About Dr. Jon Walker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1588716237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Hernia, Abdominal Pain and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.