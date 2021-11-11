Dr. Jon Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jon Ward, MD is a Dermatologist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Specialists of Florida2505 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 233-3376
-
2
Dermatology Specialists of Florida12111 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 234-2597
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Bay
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Very thorough in explaining and answering concerns, caring, and definitely does his research to help others. Thank you for your continued care.
About Dr. Jon Ward, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720039829
Education & Certifications
- UMass Memorial Medical Center
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ward speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.