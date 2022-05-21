See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boston, MA
Dr. Jon Wee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jon Wee, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (65)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Wee, MD

Dr. Jon Wee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Wee works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Center in Boston, MA with other offices in East Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Neoplasms and Not Specified as Malignant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Center
    15 Francis St # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 294-5864
  2. 2
    Brigham and Women's Surgical Associates at South Shore Hospital
    51 Performance Dr Ste 300, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 624-4242

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Saint Anne's Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thymus Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wee?

    May 21, 2022
    From the time I began working with Dr. Wee and his team, through my surgery, and throughout my post-operative care my experience could not have gone better. An incredible surgeon who is also patient and exceptional in explaining all aspects of care and recovery. He literally saved my life and I can't thank he and his team for all of the care and energy everyone put into my journey. Amazing experience.
    Tim Fahey — May 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jon Wee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jon Wee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wee to family and friends

    Dr. Wee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jon Wee, MD.

    About Dr. Jon Wee, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669495602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UPMC
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brigham & Women's Hospital Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Wee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wee has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Neoplasms and Not Specified as Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Wee speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jon Wee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.