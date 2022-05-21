Dr. Jon Wee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Wee, MD
Overview of Dr. Jon Wee, MD
Dr. Jon Wee, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital, Saint Anne's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Wee works at
Dr. Wee's Office Locations
-
1
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Center15 Francis St # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (844) 294-5864
-
2
Brigham and Women's Surgical Associates at South Shore Hospital51 Performance Dr Ste 300, East Weymouth, MA 02189 Directions (781) 624-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wee?
From the time I began working with Dr. Wee and his team, through my surgery, and throughout my post-operative care my experience could not have gone better. An incredible surgeon who is also patient and exceptional in explaining all aspects of care and recovery. He literally saved my life and I can't thank he and his team for all of the care and energy everyone put into my journey. Amazing experience.
About Dr. Jon Wee, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1669495602
Education & Certifications
- UPMC
- Brigham & Women's Hospital Program
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wee works at
Dr. Wee has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Lung Neoplasms and Not Specified as Malignant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wee speaks Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Wee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.