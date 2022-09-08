See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jon Weingart, MD

Neurosurgery
4.0 (37)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jon Weingart, MD

Dr. Jon Weingart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Chiari Malformation Type 1, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weingart's Office Locations

    1800 Orleans St Rm 6115, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-2400
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 614-3052
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-0400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 08, 2022
    I searched the entire country and think I chose the best surgeon. Friend manages a neurosurgery office in my hometown. Also talked to a neurosurgeon friend. Checked with other top neurosurgeons at the top-rated neurosurgery hospitals. Dr. Weingart exercised wisdom by removing the intra-spinal portion that was compressing my spinal cord and leaving the non-threatening benign tumor portion outside my spinal canal alone. He said it was a risk/benefit analysis. Two other surgeons I consulted apparently were not using the same approach and the risk of death or paralysis was significant. It's now been two years since my surgery, and I have no issues at all. Dr. Weingart said I have NO restrictions and can go about my life as though I never had the tumor. The only downside, and it is a minor one, is that I am supposed to have MRIs to monitor the portion of the tumor that lies outside my spinal canal to make sure it does not grow and ever cause an issue. He's also a nice person.
    Tom — Sep 08, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Weingart, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063454536
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
