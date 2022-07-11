Overview of Dr. Jon Wesley, MD

Dr. Jon Wesley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Wesley works at Vascular Specialists of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.