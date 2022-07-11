See All Vascular Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Jon Wesley, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (50)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jon Wesley, MD

Dr. Jon Wesley, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

Dr. Wesley works at Vascular Specialists of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Wesley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Specialists of Central Florida
    80 W Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 584-8395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Visceral Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 11, 2022
    I had an appointment with Dr. Wesley last week as I had two separate issues with my leg. I am a 57 year old long distance runner and cyclist and desperate to get back to sport. However, I wanted to ensure I was not going to hurt myself any further and wanted to receive Dr. Wesley’s view on both of my physical challenges. Dr. Wesley listened to my back story and quickly provide an assessment of my overall conditions. As a new patient this was great to experience. He provided good anecdotes to help me understand my condition and also answered all of my questions in a very thoughtful manner. It was a real pleasure meeting Dr. Wesley and I came away from the appointment feeling more educated about my condition and I had concrete next steps. I followed up with my orthopaedist as recommended immediately after leaving the office. I highly recommend Dr. Wesley to anyone suffering from a vascular issue.
    Steve — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Jon Wesley, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538149331
    Education & Certifications

    • National Cancer Institute|National Institute of Health - University of Wisconsin Medical School|University Mi Hospital
    • howard university hospital
    • howard university hospital
    • The University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jon Wesley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wesley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wesley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wesley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wesley works at Vascular Specialists of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wesley’s profile.

    Dr. Wesley has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wesley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Wesley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wesley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wesley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wesley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.