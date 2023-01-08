Dr. Jon Whitehurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Whitehurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jon Whitehurst, MD
Dr. Jon Whitehurst, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Whitehurst works at
Dr. Whitehurst's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoIllinois650 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (815) 270-5867Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoIllinois324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 605-1032Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
OrthoIllinois12519 Regency Pkwy, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 566-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- First Choice Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- The Alliance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitehurst?
He is a very nice man, and is very understanding. Also, he explains surgery and post surgery extremely well. I have had Dr. Whitehurst twice and it has been a great experience.
About Dr. Jon Whitehurst, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508971763
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopaedic Institute|The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Chicago Hosps|University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitehurst has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitehurst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitehurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitehurst works at
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitehurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitehurst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitehurst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitehurst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.