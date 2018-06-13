Dr. Jon Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Yang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Chinese Hospital.
Cityview Eye Center A Medical Corp.929 Clay St Ste 405, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 986-3239
Chinese Hospital845 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94133 Directions (415) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Chinese Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
always a long wait because he's a very popular doctor but he's very good. always professional, friendly, and very patient with all my questions and answers with such clarity. one of the best doctors i've seen. be prepared for a very long wait though
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1649417742
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
