Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yatsushiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Francisco - D.D.S..
Locations
Endodontic Specialty Group320 NE 5th St, Gresham, OR 97030 Directions (503) 451-5840Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, calm and thoughtful. I felt cared for listened too and safe
About Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1265505408
Education & Certifications
- General Practice - Long Beach VA Hospital in California
- UC San Francisco - D.D.S.
- University of Hawaii - BA in Biology
