Overview

Dr. Jon Yatsushiro, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Gresham, OR. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UC San Francisco - D.D.S..



Dr. Yatsushiro works at Endodontic Specialty Group in Gresham, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.