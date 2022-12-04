See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Super Profile

Dr. Jonah Hulst, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (207)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonah Hulst, MD

Dr. Jonah Hulst, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They completed their fellowship with Rush University

Dr. Hulst works at Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Redmond, WA and Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hulst's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy
    1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 264-8100
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Redmond Office
    18100 NE Union Hill Rd # 330, Redmond, WA 98052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 392-3030
  3. 3
    Issaquah Highlands
    510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 392-3030
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kittitas Valley Healthcare
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • Swedish Issaquah Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 207 ratings
    Patient Ratings (207)
    5 Star
    (204)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Excellent listening and took plenty of time
    — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Jonah Hulst, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1912154022
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonah Hulst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hulst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hulst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hulst has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    207 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

