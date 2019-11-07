See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD

Hematology & Oncology
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD

Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Shulman works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Reticulosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shulman's Office Locations

    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669799920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.