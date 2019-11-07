Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD
Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Shulman works at
Dr. Shulman's Office Locations
-
1
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?
Excellent doctor highly knowledgable extraordinary bedside manner Couldn't wish for a better doctor
About Dr. Jonah Shulman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669799920
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shulman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shulman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shulman works at
Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Reticulosarcoma, Lymphosarcoma and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.