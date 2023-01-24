Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonas Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonas Benson, MD
Dr. Jonas Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wheaton, IL.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson's Office Locations
Uropartners LLC610 E Roosevelt Rd Ste 203, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 933-6708
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Gustavo M. Banti M.d. Ltd302 Randall Rd Ste 306, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I developed a prostate issue over the last year that did not respond to several different protocols resulting in a need for surgery. I was so incredibly lucky to be referred to Dr. Benson in Wheaton, IL as he was the right guy to fix things. I felt completely comfortable w Dr. Benson throughout the process- he was easy to understand, he was honest and realistic, and his entire team was the same. When the surgery was done it was like clockwork and I woke up feeling like I could have walked to work-no pain, no need for pain pills. I cannot say enough about how much Dr. Benson was the best Dr. to solve my issues,
About Dr. Jonas Benson, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.