Dr. Jonas Paludo, DO

Hematology & Oncology
Dr. Jonas Paludo, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Paludo works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paludo's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
(507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Wireless pH Testing
Colon Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Wireless pH Testing

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Jonas Paludo, DO

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346535408
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonas Paludo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paludo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paludo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paludo works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Paludo’s profile.

    Dr. Paludo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paludo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paludo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paludo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

