Overview of Dr. Jonas Sheehan, MD

Dr. Jonas Sheehan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Sheehan works at Penn State Hospital in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Harrisburg, PA, Lancaster, PA and Carlisle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.