Dr. Jonas Sheehan, MD
Dr. Jonas Sheehan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.
Mid Penn Urology423 N 21st St Ste 300, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 763-2559
- 2 205 S Front St Fl 6, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 761-7244
- 3 1160 Manheim Pike Ste 200, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 988-9370
Bent Creek Family Medicine1533 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Carlisle, PA 17015 Directions (717) 988-9370
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Saved my life. Exceptional surgeon. Did all of my craniotomies. Wouldn't want anyone else doing a surgery of my brain but him.
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1265484786
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheehan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
