Dr. Jonas Vanags, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanags is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonas Vanags, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonas Vanags, MD
Dr. Jonas Vanags, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Vanags works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vanags' Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Neurology11706 Mercy Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 819-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Evans Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanags?
My sister and I took our mother in to be evaluated for dementia. I was so pleased at the experience we had. The staff was friendly and personable. Dr. Vanags was great. He was just so down to earth and explained everything well. He had us laughing numerous times. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jonas Vanags, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1245474048
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanags has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanags accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanags has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanags works at
Dr. Vanags has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Headache and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanags on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanags. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanags.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanags, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanags appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.