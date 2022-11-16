Dr. Jonathan Abelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Abelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Abelson, MD
Dr. Jonathan Abelson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Abelson works at
Dr. Abelson's Office Locations
-
1
North Oaks Radiation Oncology Medical Center Inc.2230 Lynn Rd Ste 103, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 496-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abelson?
Dr Abelson and staff are all caring and efficient during this daunting time.
About Dr. Jonathan Abelson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730348053
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abelson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abelson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.