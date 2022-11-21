See All Ophthalmologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD

Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Adler works at Adler Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan A Adler MD PA
    1509 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 753-0220
  2. 2
    Blake Medical Center
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 753-0220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Presbyopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Presbyopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharorrhaphy
Blindness
Corneal Ulcer
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratomileusis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium Surgery
Radial Keratotomy
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 21, 2022
    I really like this office. I’ve had three different medical staff all very nice and I think the world of Dr. Adler. They have all helped me with my eye issues and I’m grateful. They seen me at a moment’s notice and have gone out of their way to help.
    Nov 21, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063541076
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adler works at Adler Eye Institute in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Adler’s profile.

    Dr. Adler has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

