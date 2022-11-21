Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD
Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Adler works at
Dr. Adler's Office Locations
Jonathan A Adler MD PA1509 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34207 Directions (941) 753-0220
Blake Medical Center2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 753-0220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really like this office. I’ve had three different medical staff all very nice and I think the world of Dr. Adler. They have all helped me with my eye issues and I’m grateful. They seen me at a moment’s notice and have gone out of their way to help.
About Dr. Jonathan Adler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adler has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
