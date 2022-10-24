See All Plastic Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD

Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.

Dr. Amspacher works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Amspacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mosaic Life Care Plastic Surgery Shoal Creek
    8880 NE 82nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64158 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 383-8180
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mosaic Life Care at St. Joseph - Plastic Surgery and Dermatology
    5204 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 383-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. A is incredible! He is meticulous and delivered results I only dreamed of for many years. I am 8 weeks post op TT with muscle repair and SMART lipo. All I can say besides thanks is you won’t regret choosing Dr. A!
    Deb0217 — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154527190
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
