Overview of Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD

Dr. Jonathan Amspacher, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED|University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Mosaic Life Care At Saint Joseph.



Dr. Amspacher works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Shoal Creek in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.