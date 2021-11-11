Dr. Jonathan Aronowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Aronowitz, MD
Dr. Jonathan Aronowitz, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Seaview Psychiatry26 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 720-7400Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
I've been seeing Dr. Aronowitz since 2017. I first met him during a deep depression following a complete breakdown. Luckily I had an excellent therapist at the time that kept me in good shape until I was able to see him. He is extremely kind, caring, and considerate of your thoughts when coming up with your treatment plan. It's been 4 years and I can't imagine seeing another psychiatrist!
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1205880234
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Aronowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Aronowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aronowitz works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronowitz.
