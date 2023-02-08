See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.9 (444)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD

Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.

Dr. Aviv works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Postnasal Drip and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aviv's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue
    18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 868-4300
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Postnasal Drip
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 445 ratings
    Patient Ratings (445)
    5 Star
    (427)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. Aviv is always very expressive, accurate and very helpful.
    Juan R. — Feb 08, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427194000
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aviv has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aviv accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aviv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aviv works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Aviv’s profile.

    Dr. Aviv has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Postnasal Drip and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aviv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    445 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviv. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviv.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

