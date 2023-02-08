Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD
Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons.
Dr. Aviv works at
Dr. Aviv's Office Locations
-
1
ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Directions (646) 868-4300Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aviv?
Dr. Aviv is always very expressive, accurate and very helpful.
About Dr. Jonathan Aviv, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1427194000
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviv has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aviv accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aviv works at
Dr. Aviv has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Postnasal Drip and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aviv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aviv speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
445 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviv. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviv.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviv, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviv appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.