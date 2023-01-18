Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Great Neck Office833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 498-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Bank did my son's surgery and he was kind, caring, and very reassuring as well as being a very skilled surgeon. He answered all of my son's questions as well as mine and we knew we were in great hands. Fast forward almost 3 years when I needed a plastic surgeon and he was the first one I went to for a consultation. I also consulted with two other doctors and I went with Dr. Bank. He was by far the kindest doctor and I felt he really listened to what I wanted. In the end, I couldn't be happier that I chose to have my surgery by Dr. Bank and my results are exactly what I was hoping for.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Tel Hashomer Medical Center|The Chaim Sheba Medical Center
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bank accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bank works at
Dr. Bank speaks Hebrew.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bank.
