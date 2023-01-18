See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (70)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Bank works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Grace Degregorio, PA
Grace Degregorio, PA
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
Dr. Pamela Gallagher, MD
4.8 (270)
View Profile
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
Dr. Nachman Rosenfeld, MD
4.5 (87)
View Profile

Dr. Bank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Great Neck Office
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 160, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 498-8400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bank?

    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Bank did my son's surgery and he was kind, caring, and very reassuring as well as being a very skilled surgeon. He answered all of my son's questions as well as mine and we knew we were in great hands. Fast forward almost 3 years when I needed a plastic surgeon and he was the first one I went to for a consultation. I also consulted with two other doctors and I went with Dr. Bank. He was by far the kindest doctor and I felt he really listened to what I wanted. In the end, I couldn't be happier that I chose to have my surgery by Dr. Bank and my results are exactly what I was hoping for.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bank to family and friends

    Dr. Bank's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bank

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD.

    About Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083860951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Chicago Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tel Hashomer Medical Center|The Chaim Sheba Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bank has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bank works at NYBRA Plastic Surgery in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bank’s profile.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Bank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jonathan Bank, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.