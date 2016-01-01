Dr. Barasch accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Barasch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Barasch, MD
Dr. Jonathan Barasch, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Barasch's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Jonathan Barasch, MD
- Nephrology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
