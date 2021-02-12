Overview of Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD

Dr. Jonathan Barofsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine, New York City,Ny|Union College, Schenectady, Ny Bs, Biology (Honors), Summa Cum Laude and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.



Dr. Barofsky works at Retina Care Center in Lakewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.