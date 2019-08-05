Overview

Dr. Jonathan Baron, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Dr. Baron works at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.