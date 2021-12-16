Dr. Jonathan Barsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Barsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Barsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Barsa works at
Locations
Albany Gastroenterology Cnslts1375 Washington Ave Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-4483
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was great listening to my symptoms and making plan to check them out with further exam. He had read all my past medical records and knew what I had been treated for when he came into exam room.
About Dr. Jonathan Barsa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1134428907
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
