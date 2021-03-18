Dr. Barthelet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jonathan Barthelet, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Barthelet, MD
Dr. Jonathan Barthelet, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Barthelet works at
Dr. Barthelet's Office Locations
-
1
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz Ste 7501, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7375
-
2
UCLA Health Encino Primary & Specialty Care15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 350, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-8148
-
3
Kiddox Medical Group Inc.1245 16th St Ste 305, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 207-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barthelet?
I had to change doctors when mine left UCLA. Dr. Barthelet is a fantastic doctor. Very caring and thorough in his care.
About Dr. Jonathan Barthelet, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1811428550
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barthelet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barthelet works at
Dr. Barthelet has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barthelet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barthelet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barthelet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.