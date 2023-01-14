Dr. Jonathan Baskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Baskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Baskin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Altair Health - Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Kindness, expertise and a sense of humor in one package in one healing physician. If you thought it couldn’t happen then think again and book an apt with Dr Baskin. I’ve known him and been his patient for 12 years for a “pars defect” abnormality in my spine. He has seen me through thick and thin, and has always been responsive to my every need. ( He also has a wonderful assistant, who is as caring and efficiently knowledgeable as he, Rebecca. )
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Barrow Neurosurgical Inst
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Dr. Baskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskin has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
