Overview of Dr. Jonathan Baum, MD

Dr. Jonathan Baum, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Baum works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.