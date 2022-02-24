Overview

Dr. Jonathan Bellew, DO is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mid-columbia Medical Center.



Dr. Bellew works at The Skin Docs in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Laughlin, NV, Kingman, AZ and Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.