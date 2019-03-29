Dr. Jonathan Belmont, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belmont is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Belmont, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Belmont, MD
Dr. Jonathan Belmont, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Wales, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Belmont's Office Locations
Retina Associates of Greater Philadelphia124 DeKalb Pike, North Wales, PA 19454 Directions (215) 699-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
excellent , right to the point
About Dr. Jonathan Belmont, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831185891
Education & Certifications
- UCSF Medical Center
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belmont has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belmont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belmont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belmont has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belmont on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Belmont speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Belmont. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belmont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belmont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belmont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.