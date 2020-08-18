Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathan Bennett, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center and Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Orange County Foot and Ankle Group Inc.300 N Euclid St Ste A, Fullerton, CA 92832 Directions (714) 832-0271
Orange County Foot and Ankle Grp17400 Irvine Blvd Ste J, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 832-0271
Tustin - Irvine Office2492 Walnut Ave Ste 220, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 888-6860
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Last week I saw Dr. Bennett for an infection in my nail bed. He recommended removing my toe nail. I was so nervous and apprehensive. His calm demeanor made me feel better. I followed the post op instructions and am looking forward to a healthy toenail growing back. Dr. Bennett and his staff are caring and know how to comfort their patients.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497850325
- Western Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- University of California at Santa Barbara
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bennett speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
