Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (59)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD

Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Berman works at Berman Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan R. Berman, MD, PA
    670 Glades Rd Ste 240, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Broken Nose
Ear Ache
Throat Pain
Broken Nose
Ear Ache
Throat Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 22, 2021
    Dr. Berman and his staff is by far the BEST Plastic Surgeon Practice! He is extremely personable, very professional, a perfectionist and totally cares about the best outcome for his patient’s. He stands behind you in every way to guarantee your desirable results! Being in the medical field I am definitely aware of great doctors and he is truly of of them! Also his anesthesia and surgical department are to be commended as well! His whole staff from Barbara, Lauren, Stephanie and Jensyn are AMAZING and have the best work ethics and they complement his practice. The whole office is clean and sanitized. You feel totally at ease from the beginning to the end ! The surgeries that he has performed on me are the best! I can’t begin to thank them all very much so look no further for anybody else for your plastic surgery/spa needs!
    Jackie C — Oct 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD
    About Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043316490
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Louisville
    • LI Jewish Hillside MC
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Yale University
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berman works at Berman Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Berman’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

