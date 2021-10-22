Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD
Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
Jonathan R. Berman, MD, PA670 Glades Rd Ste 240, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 417-0171
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berman and his staff is by far the BEST Plastic Surgeon Practice! He is extremely personable, very professional, a perfectionist and totally cares about the best outcome for his patient’s. He stands behind you in every way to guarantee your desirable results! Being in the medical field I am definitely aware of great doctors and he is truly of of them! Also his anesthesia and surgical department are to be commended as well! His whole staff from Barbara, Lauren, Stephanie and Jensyn are AMAZING and have the best work ethics and they complement his practice. The whole office is clean and sanitized. You feel totally at ease from the beginning to the end ! The surgeries that he has performed on me are the best! I can’t begin to thank them all very much so look no further for anybody else for your plastic surgery/spa needs!
About Dr. Jonathan Berman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043316490
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- LI Jewish Hillside MC
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yale University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
