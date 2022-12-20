Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD

Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Bernie works at Urology Associates Of Norwalk in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.