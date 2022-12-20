Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD
Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Bernie works at
Dr. Bernie's Office Locations
Urology Associates Of Norwalk12 Elmcrest Ter, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernie guided me through my prostate issues and we tried to avoid surgery. When surgery became necessary, we reviewed the different options and he operated with excellent results. Highly recommended
About Dr. Jonathan Bernie, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548352636
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of California- San Diego Medical Center
- University of California- San Diego Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
